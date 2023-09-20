FastStone Capture review: A powerful screenshot and video capture tool

At a glance Expert's Rating Pros Many program options and settings as well as a separate picture and video editor

Simple operation via program bar Cons No live update function with information on new program versions Our Verdict This screenshot tool is sophisticated and works in all disciplines. We particularly like the practical extras and the editor.

Screenshots can be practical to create illustrated notes or to chronicle processes from the Internet or software. While most screenshot tools specialize in single images, Faststone Capture can also record videos. The software hides its numerous functions in an inconspicuous free-floating bar.

This bar gives you quick access to the area selection for screenshots, the screen recorder, the timer for delayed recordings, and the output options and settings. Here you define actions, for example what should happen after the screenshot: save, print, or open for editing in the editor. You also set the output format and define the file names with various placeholders. Good explanations help.

In the new version 10, several screen objects can now be captured at the same time and saved as individual images or composite images.

A highlight of the tool are the countless settings and functions. In its own editor, text, arrows, shapes, watermarks or effects can be added, and colors, contrast, brightness and sharpness can be changed. For videos, the sound, frame rate or quality can be adjusted. Videos can be cut, merged and converted.

Faststone Capture saves images in the most popular formats, including JPG, PNG and PDF, and videos in MP4 and WMV formats.

A limited time free trial is available, while a lifetime license to the software costs just $19.95.

Conclusion

Faststone Capture is all-round successful software. The combination of good features and easy handling is very convincing.

This article was translated from German to English and originally appeared on pcwelt.de.