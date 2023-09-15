Snag Valve’s Steam Deck for up to 20 percent off right now

Steam turned 20 this week, and Valve isn’t just celebrating by putting games (especially its own titles) on deep discount. No, the anniversary sale is even hotter now—you could say it’s even steam-ier—as you can pick up one of the company’s Steam Deck handheld gaming PCs at all-time low prices.

The discounts on the Steam Deck go all the way up to 20 percent: the more you spend, the higher the discount. If you get the 64GB version (normally $399), it’s a 10 percent discount, bringing the price down to $359. For the 256GB version (normally $529), you get 15 percent off, which makes it $450. And the 512GB version (normally $649) is 20 percent off, costing just $519.

The docking station, which is sold separately, is also 20 percent off right now—making it a good time to pick one up if you’re already a Steam Deck owner but have been holding off on the dock.

The dock for the Steam Deck lets you connect it to a TV or monitor for play (or use as a desktop PC…). Amazon

The Steam Deck released to huge acclaim when it launched in February 2022, winning the hearts of many reviewers (and a decent portion of the PCWorld staff). You’re getting a full computer in handheld form, one that you can not only tweak and configure, but run as a desktop PC if you grab the dock accessory. Since its release, it’s only gotten better, too—Valve has pushed frequent updates.

The hardest choice you’ll have to make when it comes to the Steam Deck is picking which model you want, since storage capacity isn’t the only thing setting them apart. The middle and top tier editions offer faster storage (an NVMe SSD instead of eMMC memory), and the 512GB version also uses anti-glare glass for its screen.

Finding games to play on it won’t be as difficult—especially not if you’re picking up any of the classics on heavy discount right now. Or if you’re already sitting on a mountainous backlog in your Steam library…as most of us are.