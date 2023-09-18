Amazon’s second Prime Day starts October 10th

Amazon’s master plan has been laid bare. By the year 2300, every single day on the calendar will be Amazon Prime Day. Every month will be Amazon Prime Month, it will always be the year of the Amazon, and our homes will be entirely built of smiling cardboard boxes. Amazon hasn’t officially stated that this is its plan, but the seeds of this future have been planted with a second Amazon Prime Day for 2023, now confirmed to be occurring on October 10th and 11th. The sale starts at 3 a.m. Eastern US time.

Technically the event is called “Prime Big Deal Days,” but we all know what it really is: An attempt by Amazon to create a second (er, third) retail holiday on the scale and breadth of Black Friday, but associated almost exclusively with its brand. As with the first Prime Day (Prime Day Prime, perhaps?), deals will be spread out across the event, with “doorbusters” on major brands available on a reserve basis.

Amazon’s announcement page specifically mentions its store brand Blink security cameras, Sony home theater systems, Philips air fryers, and Jabra wireless earbuds. Dyson, SharkNinja, iRobot, LG, Peloton, and Jabra were also briefly listed. Oddly, there’s no mention of Kindle, Kindle Fire, or Amazon Basics discounts, though they’re sure to be in abundance. Amazon will offer deal alerts if you don’t want to constantly cruise the site.

Naturally, you’ll need an active Amazon Prime account to qualify for the biggest discounts (here’s how to get one for free), though plenty of Amazon’s third-party vendors will probably offer deals outside of the official promotion. And you can bet that competitors like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy are, even as you read these words, preparing their own deals to counter Amazon’s event. It’s gonna be a whole thing, to use dense technical jargon.

And yes, PCWorld will be scouring Amazon and other sites to find you the best discounts on computers, laptops, accessories, components, and anything else we can find. Someone has to push that boulder up the hill, after all.