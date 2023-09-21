HyperX Cloud III Wireless review: Cutting the gaming headset cord

At a glance Expert's Rating Pros High-quality design and good workmanship

Multi-platform compatibility

Detachable microphone

Above-average battery life Cons Occasional sound fluctuations in DTS Surround mode

Microphone adjustment required in noisy environments

No Bluetooth Our Verdict The HyperX Cloud III Wireless impresses not only with its high-quality design and first-class workmanship, but also with its balanced sound. The versatile compatibility with different platforms, the detachable microphone, and the good battery life are further plus points. However, some minor weaknesses also stood out during the test. And it costs a lot for a wireless gaming headset that provides all the basics a gamer needs — but nothing more.

Price When Reviewed

$169.99

Best Prices Today: HyperX Cloud III Wireless

With a current price of just under $170, the HyperX Cloud III Wireless confidently positions itself in the upper class. But can it match the sales success of the wired version HyperX Cloud III? I find out in this review.

Design, workmanship, and specs

The HyperX Cloud III Wireless is an over-ear headset that initially impresses mainly with its noble black-and-red finish and reflects the design language of the Cloud series. The discreetly placed HyperX logo on the ear cups gives the headset an added touch of exclusivity. With a weight of nearly 12 ounces (340 grams), with microphone, it offers a good balance between stability and wearing comfort. The controls are standard fare: stepless volume dial, microphone mute, and the power button.

HyperX integrates the basic controls directly on the ear cups. Friedrich Stiemer

The ear cups are padded with memory foam that molds to the contours of the head, while the adjustable headband ensures a custom fit. The faux leather cover shields well, but can also get warm comparatively quickly. The 53mm audio drivers with an impedance of 60 ohms are already used in the wired model and therefore promise good sound quality. With the HyperX Cloud III Wireless, however, the drivers are installed at an angle to direct the sound directly into the ear.

Technology and compatibility

You don’t have to do without surround sound with the HyperX Cloud III Wireless. DTS surround technology is once again on board. This is supposed to enable an immersive 360-degree sound experience to put the player right in the middle of the action. The wireless gaming headset can also be used on the PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. However, a Windows PC in combination with HyperX’s Ngenuity software is required for the surround sound. A pity, but not unusual.

The padding is cozy, only the synthetic leather cover could make you sweat a bit. Friedrich Stiemer

The 10mm microphone is not only completely detachable, but also equipped with an internal pop filter that effectively minimizes distracting background noise. The 2.4GHz wireless connection in combination with the USB-C dongle ensures delay-free audio transmission.

Sound

The deep bass and clear treble of the HyperX Cloud III Wireless provide a balanced sound image. The special driver configuration makes it possible to perceive even the finest nuances in games. However, we noticed slight sound fluctuations in some games when DTS surround sound was switched on, which can lead to a less precise localization of sounds in particularly hectic game scenes. There are other technologies that go the extra mile in terms of realism. At least HyperX provides an extensive equalizer with 10 bands in the software to individualize the sound experience.

The package includes a (somewhat short) USB-C charging cable and a transport bag. Friedrich Stiemer

Microphone and communication

Anyone who does a lot of online gaming knows that clear communication can be crucial. The microphone of the HyperX Cloud III Wireless delivers solid results here. The Ngenuity software also allows fine-tuning of the microphone. This is sometimes necessary, because especially when there is a lot of ambient noise, it often happens that this is also transmitted. Especially useful: A small LED light indicates whether the microphone is muted.

The design with the red holding forks is unmistakable. Friedrich Stiemer

Battery performance and connectivity

A special technical highlight is the above-average battery life of up to 120 hours at 50 percent volume. This should make the HyperX Cloud III Wireless suitable for long gaming sessions. However, this is not even the (theoretical) half of the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless, which lasts up to 300 hours.

Charging is via USB-C, although the included cable could be a little longer for our taste. Incidentally, the headset cannot be used with a cable. We find it a pity that HyperX is a little less flexible and does not integrate additional Bluetooth, as many competitors already do.

This review was translated from German to English and originally appeared on pcwelt.de.