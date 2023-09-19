Nvidia DLSS 3.5 debuts in Cyberpunk 2077, just in time for Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077 has been a showcase for Nvidia graphics tech since its ignoble launch in… 2020? Dang, time flies when you’re taking down the future corpo-dystopia with a pirated copy of Keanu Reeves in your head. Anyway, every big step in Nvidia’s progression, both hardware and software, has been seen on the game so far. The highly-anticipated DLSS 3.5 is no exception: It’s launching on Thursday, September 21st, just days before the Phantom Liberty expansion.

DLSS 3.5 is the latest version of Nvidia’s super sampling upscaling tech, which also brings along a boost to advanced lighting systems with revamped AI ray reconstruction. There’s a ton of new technology in DLSS 3.5, but it basically boils down to even better-looking ray tracing while preserving the same level of framerate performance. This particular visual trick is backwards compatible on Nvidia’s RTX cards, going back to the original 20-series. Owners of newer 40-series GPUs will also get access to more advanced AI-generated frames, making performance faster and smoother.

The update will be applied to all PC versions of Cyberpunk 2077 along with the big 2.0 base game upgrade — there’s no need to purchase the new Phantom Liberty story content to get the visual boost, so long as your PC can support it. If it can’t, some DLSS 3.5 effects will also be enabled in the GeForce Now streaming version of the game.

So far Cyberpunk is the only PC game with documented support for DLSS 3.5, though Nvidia has previously demonstrated the system on the RTX version of Portal. Other games should add the AI-trained system as Nvidia expands support, especially for new releases.