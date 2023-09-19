Save an additional $30 off a lifetime subscription to Babbel

If you want to learn a new language, there are many resources available to help you. However, few are as trusted as Babbel, and you won’t find a deal like this every day. Now through 9/24, we’re offering a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for an additional $30 off.

Babbel is trusted by more than 10 million users worldwide who have helped propel it to a 4.5/5-star rating in the Google Play Store and a 4.6/5-star rating in the App Store. Developed by more than 100 expert linguists, Babbel offers bite-sized lessons designed to help you learn practical vocabulary when it’s convenient for you to study. Before you know it, you could be conversational in practical topics like navigation, shopping, ordering food, and more.

Take advantage of this limited-time deal on Babbel. Now through 9/24, you can get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for 71% off $599 at just $169.97.

Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) – $169.97

See Deal

Prices are subject to change.