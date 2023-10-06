Edifier MP230 review: A tiny speaker with big sound

At a glance Expert's Rating Pros Clear, clean audio

Small size affects quality of stereo audio Our Verdict Finding such a small speaker that produces clear, pleasing audio is a rarity. Not only does the Edifier MP230 perform well, but it’s versatile, too—making it an ideal pairing with most devices in your home, not just your PC.

As my coworkers know, I love a good bargain. Finding gear that performs well but costs little gives me a thrill. But curiosity is a powerful lure, and when the ultra-compact Edifier MP230 crossed my desk, I couldn’t resist—even though it’s more expensive than the usual kind of speaker I evaluate.

This Bluetooth speaker also sports USB and aux connections, making it a versatile option. No matter how you feel about cable clutter, there’s a method of connecting to the MP230 that will work with your desk setup. And it’s not just multi-talented, but cute, too. It fits perfectly with the ongoing mania for mid-century modern, giving it a retro flair with more personality than typical cheap computer speakers.

Best of all: It sounds fantastic. Despite its small footprint, the MP230 produces startlingly great audio.

Design & build

Pull the Edifier MP230 out of a box and it’s apparent immediately just how compact this speaker is. You can easily tuck it under a monitor—it measures just 6.38 x 3.33 x 3.8 inches (162 x 84.6 x 97 mm).

For my review I received the brown version, which leans hard into a mid-century modern vibe but in an understated and elegant manner. A black-and-green version also exists, but it has more of a low-key neon ’80s vibe. Both models sport a wooden enclosure and four tiny rubber feet. A black USB-C and 3.5mm aux cable are included in the box.

The design of the speaker is very clean. On the back are the USB-C port (which can be used to connect to a PC for both power and audio transmission) and 3.5mm aux-in jack. There’s also a micro SD slot if you want to insert a card loaded with music, which is a slightly unusual move for a modern speaker but increases its flexibility of use. A charging indicator light sits next to the USB-C port.

On the front of the speaker are the controls—power, Bluetooth, play/pause, volume down, and volume up. A couple of these “piano key”–style buttons (as Edifier calls them) pull double duty.

The power button also functions as the mode selector: Hold it to power on or off, and press it to switch between USB-C, Bluetooth, aux-in, and micro-SD card mode. An LED light changes color based on the mode—red for USB-C, blue for Bluetooth, green for aux-in, and yellow for micro SD card. Meanwhile, holding down the Bluetooth button causes it to disconnect all devices and enter pairing mode.

When running on battery power, the speaker automatically powers down when not in use.

Specs

Sound

For such a small speaker, the MP230 produces startlingly good audio. It’s clear and crisp, yet still layers in warm, pleasing bass. I enjoyed listening to a variety of music on it, as well as watching video.

However, there is one real drawback to the MP230’s diminutive size—its stereo speakers within the unit don’t have enough space, making their effect weak. For anything where positional audio is important, the exact spatial placement is hard to discern. (For example, the opening to “Where Has Our Love Gone” by The Supremes almost sounds like the mono version of the song.) But that’s a physical limitation and not necessarily a design flaw.

Of the available input modes, the audio quality is best over USB-C and Bluetooth. The bass isn’t as rich over aux-in, and without that warmth, everything sounds little brassier.

As for volume, the MP230 can get pretty loud. It might not completely hold its own against the noise of a loud party, but you can push it decently high. (If you really want to crank it up, aux-in is your best bet—you can control volume on the speaker independent of Windows and visa versa.) And this little speaker remains impressively clear at its max volumes—there’s minimal distortion, despite its small size.

Battery life

If you use the Edifier MP230 with a PC, you may plan to leave it on the USB-C cable indefinitely—which you can definitely do. But the one downside is the risk of affecting the battery life (and battery longevity).

If you do end up running off battery, it does live close to its estimated battery life, which Edifier lists as “up to nine hours.” At medium volume, I got between eight to nine hours of playback, or just enough to get me through a day of work.

Price & availability

The Edifier MP230 retails for $150 USD, though it goes on sale periodically for 15 to 20 percent off on Amazon. In the U.S., you can buy it directly from Edifier’s site or through Amazon.

Should you buy the Edifier MP230?

You can spend less on a good set of speakers, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find one that combines excellent, clear audio in such a small package. The Edifier MP230 not only performs well, but it’s versatile and easily stashed under a monitor—or moved around when pulling multiple shifts in your home.