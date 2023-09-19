Save $200 on this lightweight, already-affordable Acer Aspire laptop

If you’re in the market for a lightweight laptop with a lovely touchscreen, you’ve come to the right place. Best Buy’s selling the Acer Aspire 3 laptop for $399.99, which is $200 off of the original $599.99 price. Not only is the Steam Blue color scheme really attractive and elegant, it also weighs a little under four pounds, which means it’s a travel-friendly device. The 1080p touch display is a nice addition as well, especially if you like doodling.

The Acer Aspire 3 features an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. Whether you’re watching YouTube or jotting down notes, it should be able to fly right through everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch IPS display has a resolution of 1920×1080 and, as mentioned previously, is touch-enabled. 1080p is perfectly suitable for watching YouTube, doing office work, and so on. Also, according to the manufacturer, you’re getting up to 11 hours of battery life, which is a solid result for a travel-friendly laptop.

This is a really good deal, especially if you’re a student or someone who’s needs an affordable, portable, and reliable laptop for work.

Get the Acer Aspire 3 laptop for $399.99 at Best Buy