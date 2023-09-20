Deep dive into Meteor Lake: Discussing Intel’s 14th-gen CPUs with Dr. Ian Cuttress

Intel finally took the wraps off its 14th-gen Core processors for laptops this week, powered by the company’s radical new “Meteor Lake” architecture.

It can’t be overstated just how much of a change Meteor Lake is for Intel: Rather than using traditional monolithic dies, Meteor Lake is constructed around four chiplet-style “tiles:” one each for the CPU, the SOC, graphics, and I/O. The new 14th-gen chips also weave in Intel’s Arc graphics architecture to provide real-time ray tracing with integrated graphics, as well as the latest Wi-Fi 7 and 6E wireless technologies, among much, much more.

So much more, in fact, that Intel invited a select group of journalists and analysts to Malaysia a few weeks back to detail and show off the new manufacturing process, along with key Meteor Lake technology details. And we were lucky enough to get two attendees into the same studio to dive deep into the new architecture: More Than Moore and TechTechPotato’s Dr. Ian Cuttress, along with our own Mark Hachman.

If you’ve got time to spare, you can watch these two wicked-smart chip gurus delve into the nuts and bolts of Intel’s 14th-gen Meteor Lake in wondrous detail, complete with plenty of talk about what it all means for you. Brew yourself a cuppa, settle back, and enjoy.

If you’re looking for Meteor Lake details but can’t blare videos (thanks, boss), be sure to check out Mark’s massive Meteor Lake deep-dive and his separate breakout on 6 ways Intel’s 14th-gen Core CPUs supercharge laptops. Expect to see notebooks powered by Intel’s new 14th-gen Core Ultra chips on December 14, appropriately enough — and to see some of them land on our roundup of the best laptops shortly thereafter.