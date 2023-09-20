Clean up your desk clutter with this 3-in-1 charging pad

We have so many devices these days, we’re often swimming in cable clutter when it’s time to charge them all at the same time. That can be a real nuisance for your desk space. So, get organized with the 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad!

This modular pad includes three different components, allowing you to charge a smartphone, headphones, and smartwatch at the same time. It offers max output of 15W for phones, 5W for earbuds, and 2.5W for smartwatches. You can charge all three at the same time in a convenient place on your desk, and when you’re done, just fold up the pad and use it as a phone stand or take it with you to set up at your next working destination. It’s compact and easy to store in your pocket or backpack.

Eliminate the cable clutter! Right now, you can get this 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad for 52% off $69 at just $32.99.

3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad – $32.99

See Deal

Prices are subject to change.