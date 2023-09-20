Save $800 on this ridiculously lightweight LG laptop

If you’re in the market for a ridiculously lightweight laptop, you’re in luck. Best Buy’s selling the LG Gram 17 laptop for $999.99, which is $800 off of the original $1,799.99 price. This machine weighs just under three pounds, making it the ultimate travel companion. The weight comes as a surprise, actually, as this laptop has a giant 17-inch screen and shouldn’t be as lightweight as it is… yet it is! Also, according to the manufacturer, it has a battery life of up to 17 hours. That’s positively bonkers.

The LG Gram 17 features an Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Given those specs, the laptop should be more than capable of blasting through office work and everyday tasks. The 17-inch display has a resolution of 2560×1600 and a maximum brightness level of 350 nits. The bigger display is super nice, as it makes scrolling through documents a heck of a lot easier. As for connectivity options, you’re getting two USB-A 3.2 and two USB-C.

This is a phenomenal price for such a powerful, lightweight laptop. Get it now.

Get the LG Gram 17 for $999.99 at Best Buy