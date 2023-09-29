Roccat Kone Air review: A solid $50 gaming mouse

At a glance Expert's Rating Pros Precise Owl-Eye sensor

Durable “Titan Switch Optical” switches

Impressive battery life of up to 800 hours

Dual wireless connectivity Cons Uneven weight distribution with one battery

No wired mode

Limited to a single profile

With the precise Owl Eye sensor and the durable "Titan Switch Optical" switches, the Roccat Kone Air offers reliable performance for everyday gaming. The impressive battery life of up to 800 hours with two batteries and the dual-wireless connectivity are definitely plus points, but lack of wired mode and the restriction to a single profile are its drawbacks.



The Roccat Kone Air wireless gaming mouse doesn’t rely on flashy RGB lighting, but aims to impress with technical sophistication and ergonomics. But can it hold its own in a market full of blinking competition? We took a closer look.

Design and ergonomics

The Roccat Kone Air is available in white and black, and impresses at first glance with its simple elegance. But behind this simplicity lies well thought-out ergonomics that pay off in long gaming sessions: Both outer sides are equipped with textured rubber grips, while the thumb can rest on the generous thumb rest.

There is also an additional button, which is assigned Roccat’s “Easy-Shift+” function by default. The two upper thumb keys are also within easy reach. The shape is particularly suitable for gamers who play in palm-grip style.

The Roccat Kone Air offers a thumb rest and a textured exterior for good grip. Friedrich Stiemer

The weight of 119 grams (with one AA battery) makes for comfortable handling, while the shape of the mouse encourages a natural hand position. The weight climbs to about 147 grams when you insert a second battery. So the Roccat Kone Air cannot pass as an ultra-lightweight gaming mouse. Overall, the feel of the mouse is not premium, but it’s still okay for the price.

The Roccat Kone Air scores with a good grip. Friedrich Stiemer

Precise sensor and optical switches

A look under the bonnet of the Roccat Kone Air reveals technical highlights: Roccat’s Owl Eye sensor is known for its precision. With a maximum sampling rate of 19,000 DPI and a 50 G acceleration, it not only delivers accurate motion detection, but also dynamically adapts to the user’s movement speed. This also enables fine-tuned control in critical game moments.

On the bottom, in addition to the sensor and PTFS skates, there is also the slide switch for switching the wireless connection. Friedrich Stiemer

The “Titan Switch Optical” switches in the two main mouse buttons are another feature that sets the Roccat Kone Air apart from the competition. These buttons use optical detection instead of mechanical contacts, which not only provides a faster response time, but also increases the durability of the buttons to an impressive 100 million clicks.

Optical switches are used for the main mouse keys. Friedrich Stiemer

Household batteries and dual-wireless connectivity

The power supply of the mouse is designed to be flexible. It can be operated with either one (supplied) or two AA batteries, which gives the user the option of adjusting the weight according to his or her preferences. However, inserting one battery results in an uneven weight distribution, which could be particularly annoying for sensitive gamers.

In terms of connectivity, the Kone Air relies on 2.4GHz radio called “Stellar Wireless,” which ensures a delay-free transmission. The prerequisite for this is the connection of a USB dongle, which, by the way, can also be stowed in the mouse itself — very nice!

Bluetooth 5.1 is also on board, which expands the application possibilities enormously. For gaming, however, you should stick to wireless. You can switch between the two wireless connections via a slide switch on the underside. Disadvantage: If the batteries run out and you don’t have a refill, you can’t continue to use the mouse, because a cable-operated mode is not possible.

You can use up to two AA batteries, one is even included. Friedrich Stiemer

Performance and handling

In practice, the Roccat Kone Air convinces with its fast and precise detection. The optical switches offer direct feedback and react promptly to every click. It should only be clear that the mouse is not necessarily suitable for hectic esports moves, because it ends up being a bit too heavy and large.

Cable operation is unfortunately not possible with the Roccat Kone Air. Friedrich Stiemer

In terms of battery life, the Roccat Kone Air is generous: If you use two AA batteries, you should be able to use the wireless gaming mouse for up to 800 hours (!). An impressive specification! Even with just one battery, it seems to last forever. However, there is no RGB lighting. A small disadvantage: Only one profile can be saved on the mouse itself — a pity, especially for a wireless gaming mouse.

