No, Assassin’s Creed Mirage isn’t supporting only Intel XeSS

Assassin’s Creed Mirage looks to be a return to the series’ roots—and fans are excited. But some have been far less stoked about a rumor from earlier this week: That the game would only support Intel’s XeSS upscaling technology on PC. But those assumptions were wrong.

On Tuesday, forums lit up with the idea that Mirage would be an Intel XeSS exclusive, cutting out AMD Radeon and Nvidia GeForce card owners from access to their respective upscaling tech, stoked by alarmist articles claiming just that. But in a same-day update to its blog post about Mirage’s recommended specs and upcoming features for PC, Ubisoft now lists Intel XeSS, Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), and AMD Fidelity Super Resolution (FSR) as supported.

The exact quote: “You’ll also be able to leverage features like Intel’s AI-assisted XeSS Super Sampling, Nvidia DLSS, or AMD FSR to upscale resolution while enabling hardware to pump out more frames per second[.]” In other words, there’s nothing to worry about, despite the first version of Ubisoft’s post focusing on Intel’s upscaling technology.

This isn’t the only recent storm about a game supporting only one version of upscaling. Barely a month ago, AMD was accused of blocking DLSS and XeSS from being implemented in Starfield. That turned out to be false too, though some fans still firmly believe that launching with support for only one upscaler is akin to an exclusive. But for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, that won’t be a concern. Everyone’s covered, whether they’re team red, green, or blue.

Always remember, folks: Internet rumors fly fast but not always true.