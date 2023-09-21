AMD driver adds new Radeon Anti-Lag+ feature for Starfield and more

Anyone who plays cutting-edge games should keep their graphics card driver regularly updated to ensure you’re taking advantage of the latest performance optimizations and features. Case in point: With the new Adrenalin Edition 23.9.2 drivers, AMD is providing both, for a swathe of new and popular games, including the introduction of the hotly anticipated Radeon Anti-Lag+ feature.

The innovations in the current driver primarily relate to two games: The exceptional space role-playing game Starfield and the Soulsl-ike RPG Lies of P by Neowiz, which was released a few days ago. For the first time, the latency enhancer Radeon Anti-Lag+ is also part of the driver update. Specifically, Starfield, The Witcher 3, Elden Ring, and Immortals of Aveum are supported by the new feature.

AMD promises up to 45 percent lower latency in the space role-playing game Starfield when you’re playing on an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX. Radeon Anti-Lag+ is supposed to minimize input delays between the pressing of a button to its related action on the screen, making your games much more responsive.

For the second time now, AMD has released different versions of this Adrenalin driver: One for Radeon RX 5000- through 7000-series graphics cards running on RDNA architectures, and another for older graphics cards such as Radeon RX 400, Radeon RX 500, or Radeon RX Vega. You can download Adrenalin 23.9.2 via AMD’s website or by the update option in AMD’s Radeon Software suite.

Radeon RX 7900 XTX Price When Reviewed: $999 Best Prices Today:

This article was translated from German to English and originally appeared on pcwelt.de.