Stay powered up while you travel with $30 off this foldable charger

When you’re traveling, you need to be able to rely on your devices to navigate and communicate responsibly. So what happens when you run out of battery in a new country? A whole lot of inconvenience.

Don’t let that happen to you. With the Adam Elements Mag 3 Magnetic 3-in-1 Foldable Travel Charging Station, you’ll always be able to get powered up, and it’s on sale for our Travel Campaign, running through 9/24.

This folding station works for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once and packs up neatly into your bag. It even has a USB-C charging cable that supports up to 15W of power output to give your MacBook a little boost too, if needed. It supports both vertical and horizontal charging to work how you need it while you’re traveling and is made with a solid metal construction that’s sure to stand the test of time.

Gear up for your next adventure! Now through 11:59 pm on 9/24, you can get the Adam Elements Mag 3 Magnetic 3-in-1 Foldable Travel Charging Station for just $75.97 (reg. $109), no coupon needed.

Adam Elements Mag 3 Magnetic 3-in-1 Foldable Travel Charging Station – $75.97

See Deal

Prices are subject to change.