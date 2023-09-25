Save $200 on this swanky everyday Lenovo laptop

If you’re in the market for a swanky everyday laptop, you’ve come to the right place. B&H is currently selling the Lenovo 14 Slim 7 laptop for $899, which is a savings of $200. Between the powerful hardware inside and the sharp 1800p display, it’s a great machine for office work or day-to-day use. There’s even a user-facing 1080p webcam, which is perfect for videoconferencing calls. Believe me, as someone who works from home, 1080p is the resolution you want. Otherwise, you end up looking kind of blurry.

The Lenovo 14 Slim 7 features an Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. That’s more than enough power for checking e-mail, spreadsheet work, and so on. The 14-inch display has a resolution of 2880×1800, an aspect ratio of 16:10, and a maximum brightness of 400 nits. The taller aspect ratio is nice, as it makes scrolling through webpages and documents a heck of a lot easier. The laptop itself also weighs just a little over three pounds, making it a travel-friendly device.

