Acer’s new Nitro V laptops are priced as low as $700

Today, Acer announced the new Nitro V line of gaming laptops, some of which are priced as low as $700. These laptops feature powerful hardware, a high refresh rate display, immersive audio, and impressive cooling. While the manufacturer definitely checks off all of the necessary boxes as far as gaming laptops go, the one thing that snags my attention is the price of the RTX 2000 configurations, specifically. You just don’t see many sub-$1,000 machines and I love the idea of making gaming laptops more accessible. Not everyone can afford a $4,000 rig, you know?

Acer

The Acer Nitro V’s higher-tier configurations will have Intel Core 13th-Gen CPUs, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 Series GPUs, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage. Given those specs, you can expect blazing-fast boot times as well as loads of space for all of your games and apps. The lower-tier configurations, specifically the ones with RTX 2000 GPUs, will have up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. The prices range from as low as $699.99 to as high as $999.99. You can’t argue with those prices, that’s for sure.

The 15.6-inch 1080p display has a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz and a response time of 3ms. If you’re into competitive gaming, in which there’s a ton of action going on, the refresh rate and response time of this particular machine should provide smooth visuals. There’s also a dual fan and exhaust system, which should help keep the internals nice and cool when gameplay gets intense. The fans work in tandem, drawing in air from the keyboard and bottom cover. Gaming laptops can get blazing hot, so a good cooling system is an absolute must and Acer seems well prepared on that front.

The Nitro V will become available this October with starting prices at $699.99. Be on the lookout for it!