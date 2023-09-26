Nab this RTX-loaded HP gaming laptop for just $600

Let’s face it. Gaming rigs can be expensive, sometimes costing up to $4,000 or more depending on the hardware inside. If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, you’ve come to the right place. Best Buy’s currently selling the HP Victus gaming laptop for just $599.99, which is a savings of $300. My jaw actually dropped when I saw this price/ I don’t see many sub-$700 gaming laptops out there in the nether, so this is a pleasant surprise. Let’s dive right into the details then.

The HP Victus features an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.. That’s a decent amount of power, especially for a budget machine. You should be able to run most games on the Medium to High graphics preset. However, for more intensive titles, we’d definitely recommend scaling the graphics back a bit. Gameplay should also be smooth thanks to the 15.6-inch 1080p display and its 144Hz refresh rate. According to reviews on Best Buy, it’s a superb value. Sign me up!

Get the HP Victus gaming laptop for $599.99 at Best Buy