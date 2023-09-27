Nab this speedy 1440p, 180Hz Acer gaming monitor for $180

If you’re looking to pick up a brand new gaming monitor, you’ve come to the right place. Newegg’s currently selling the Acer Nitro VG271U gaming monitor for $179.99, which is a savings of $90. This peripheral has a maximum refresh rate of 180Hz, which is perfect for more intensive games. There’s nothing more annoying than a monitor that can’t keep up with the fast pace nature of an action game in which every second matters.

The Acer Nitro VG271U features a resolution of 2560×1440, a refresh rate of 180Hz, and a response time of 1ms. In other words, the picture should be plenty sharp and ultra fast (if your graphics card can keep up). The 250 nits of brightness is a little low for my liking, but I wouldn’t say it’s a deal-breaker, especially for a responsive gaming monitor like this. For connectivity options, you’re getting one DisplayPort 1.2, two HDMI 2.0, and one audio out.

According to buyers on Newegg, it’s easy to set up and colors really pop. You don’t find fast, pixel-packed monitors going this cheap very often, so don’t miss out!

Get the Acer Nitro VG271U gaming monitor for $179.99 at Newegg