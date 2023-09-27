Google celebrates its 25th birthday with a special Doodle and more

Google is celebrating its 25th birthday with a special Doodle. Anyone who currently visits the Google homepage is greeted by a changing Google logo, starting with the first iteration and then transforming through the various versions released throughout the years, up to the current logo of the search engine. At the end, the iconic double “O” changes to a 25, and if you click on the doodle, a shower of confetti explodes.

As the company writes in its blog, Google is not only celebrating its 25th birthday today, but also 25 years of “curiosity” from users, which it says brought the company to the point where it stands today. “For our birthday, we’re celebrating in ways you might have come to expect over the last quarter-century. Our homepage doodle today honors the evolution of the Google logo, and if you search for (or hum) birthday-related queries, you might see a little surprise.”

A link in the blog post takes users to a presentation of the company’s history with interesting insights into the last 25 years of Google.

Finally, there are a few words from the current Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, about the future of Google. He says Google is eager to think of new possibilities and drive technologies forward, and explains that they see enormous potential in the topic of AI.

“Our search for answers will drive extraordinary technology progress over the next 25 years. And in 2048, if, somewhere in the world, a teenager looks at all we’ve built with AI and shrugs, we’ll know we succeeded. And then we’ll get back to work. Thanks for an amazing 25.” Sundar Pichai

This article was translated from German to English and originally appeared on pcwelt.de.