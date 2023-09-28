A rare AMD-powered Windows tablet is on its way

There’s no shortage of Windows tablets on the market. But for some reason, finding one with an AMD processor inside is difficult. There are plenty of 2-in-1 laptops with Ryzen power and AMD’s efficient APU designs are the go-to choice for portable gaming gadgets like the Steam Deck. But aside from the Surface-style ROG Flow Z13, I can’t recall seeing an AMD-powered tablet on the shelf at all. But that’s about to change thanks to a new design from Minisforum.

If that name doesn’t sound familiar, you might want to check it out. This boutique China-based manufacturer started just five years ago, specializing in teeny-tiny desktop PCs that punch above their weight and are easy to work on. That includes several SFF Ryzen designs, offering an alternative to Intel’s NUC standard (which is lately somewhat beleaguered). The V3 will be the company’s first tablet design — its first laptop design, too, if you take the broad Surface-style definition — coming next year.

Minisforum

But that’s not the remarkable thing about the Minisforum V3. No, as a 14-inch tablet with a detachable keyboard and stylus in the box, it’s a fairly rare large-scale device aiming at the same kind of buyers who are going for premium laptop designs. And it’s offering some premium power, too. According to the press release, the tablet will be powered by an AMD Ryzen “Hawk Point” APU. Which, technically, doesn’t exist yet. Observers of the chip market expect this to be part of the Ryzen 8000 series, successor to the current 7000 laptop chip family. RDNA 3.5-based integrated graphics are expected over a Zen 4 architecture base.

Other notable specs for the Minisforum V3 (according to Liliputing) include QHD resolution, a 50-watt-hour battery, finger sensor, Windows Hello-compatible IR camera, double USB 4 ports, USB-C input that lets the gadget double as a portable monitor, quad speakers, and a full-sized SD card reader. Pricing hasn’t been revealed, as the hardware is a long way from finalized…which is hardly surprising. Still, if you’ve been waiting for a large, powerful Windows tablet without the typical Intel insides, this one might be worth waiting a bit longer for.