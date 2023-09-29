This fully loaded Roccat mechanical gaming keyboard is 54% off

Nothing is more life changing than using a mechanical gaming keyboard for the first time. Between the click-clack sounds of the keys and the vibrant RGB lighting, they’re a lot of fun to use. Plus, they’re more responsive than your typical membrane variety, which is perfect for games. If you’re on the hunt for one, you’ve come to the right place. Amazon’s selling the Roccat Vulcan 121 mechanical gaming keyboard for $54.99, which is 54 percent off of the original $119.99 price.

The Roccat Vulcan 121 features Titan Switches, with an actuation point of 1.8mm, and a travel distance of 3.6mm. The Titan Switches, which have been developed by Roccat, have a crisp and tactile feel to them. They’re also housed in a material that resists dust and wear. There’s even advanced anti-ghosting, which allows you to press multiple keys simultaneously. A detachable palm rest, dedicated media controls, and easy per-key customization features round out the package (along with RGB lighting, natch.)

According to buyers on Amazon, it’s a solid keyboard at a reasonable price point — especially today! — and the keys aren’t too loud. This is loaded gaming keyboard going for a whole lot less than loaded gaming keyboards normally sell for, so don’t miss out.

