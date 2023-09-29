Watch a PC noob make a dream machine with Corsair’s Build Kit, live

For those of us who’ve been building computers since we were wee bairns, it might be hard to remember that the first time can be intimidating. Corsair’s build kits are one of several parts bundles that aims to solve that problem, including every necessary component to build a gaming PC, including video assembly instructions, a copy of Windows, and even a screwdriver and bit set. And we’re going to unleash a complete PC-building newbie on it, live on YouTube.

Adam’s friend needs a new PC and wants to see what the DIY scene is all about, so it’s a perfect time to test out Corsair’s build kit and see how easy it really is for a first-timer. Don’t worry, they’ll be building in the PCWorld lab with plenty of help on hand.

And what a way to start: Our test subject will be building Corsair’s “Ultra” kit with a retail price tag of nearly $4000. It includes the absolute peak of current gaming gear, including a Core i9-13900KS processor, RTX 4090 GPU, Z790-A motherboard, 64 gigs of DDR5 RAM, and Corsair’s 5000D case plus a huge AIO CPU cooler, seven RGB fans, and a 1000-watt power supply. It’s about as ultra as you can possibly get with off-the-shelf components (and leaning heavily into Corsair’s product line, of course, since they made the kit).

You can watch the build take place live on YouTube today, at 4:30 PM Eastern/1:30 PM Pacific US time. Expect the whole thing to take a few hours. If you can’t be with us as it happens, don’t worry, the whole thing will be posted to the PCWorld YouTube channel later.