FSR 3, Radeon’s frame-injecting DLSS 3 rival, launches today

Birds gotta fly, fish gotta swim, and graphics cards companies gotta incrementally update their upscaling technology. Just a week after Nvidia debuted DLSS 3.5, AMD is countering with the official launch of Fidelity FX Super Resolution 3, better known as FSR 3. You can try it out right now in Immortals of Aveum and…Forspoken. Oof.

Fortunately, the upgrades in FSR 3 will be coming to a variety of current and future games soon, including Cyberpunk, Warhammer 40: Space Marine 2, Crimson Desert, and the Yakuza spinoff Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. FSR 3’s improvements include “AMD Fluid Motion Frames,” which inject generated frames between natively rendered frames to boost performance well beyond that of FSR 2, and a “native AA” quality mode that applies FSR 3’s high-quality anti-aliasing and sharpening without any upscaling for better-than-native image quality. Think of it as a rival to Nvidia’s popular DLAA technology. There’s a slight performance penalty with native AA active, but it can be combined with FSR 3’s Fluid Motion Frames to increase performance without upscaling.

And as AMD is quick to point out, FSR is cross-platform, and works on Nvidia and Intel graphics cards as well as its own Radeon models. For a deeper dive into FSR 3, check out Brad’s breakdown from the August announcement.