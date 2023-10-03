Take productivity to new levels with an MMO gaming mouse (seriously!)

MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) and MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) mice are no ordinary devices, but precise tools for gamers looking for that competitive edge. They have customizable sensitivity settings, multiple programmable buttons, and ergonomic designs. It turns out that these features are also beneficial for productive work.

The first reason you should switch to such a mouse is for comfort: MMO and MOBA mice are designed to withstand hours of intense gaming sessions. This also makes them ideal for long workdays. They often offer ergonomic designs that virtually flatter the hand. They also significantly reduce the risk of discomfort or repetitive strain injuries. Equipped with textured grip surfaces and special trays for the fingers, they provide precise control and less fatigue, even after hours of use.

In addition to an abundance of extra buttons, some gaming mouse models also offer interchangeable side panels so they can be adjusted to individual needs. Ergonomic designs are not wrong for productive work either. Razer

Another advantage of these mice is the abundance of programmable buttons: Originally designed to give gamers quick access to crucial in-game actions, these buttons can be repurposed in a productivity context. Imagine being able to program these buttons to perform common tasks like copy, paste, or undo an action. Or even more complex macros that execute a sequence of actions with a single click. The result: You spend less time on keyboard shortcuts and more time focusing on your work.

Certain gaming mice (here from Corsair) can be worthwhile for productive use, as the integrated functions support you in your work. Corsair

The customization options of these mice go even further. They often come with special software that allows users to change everything from the sensitivity of the mouse to the color of the LED lighting (if any). These tweaks allow you to perfectly adapt the mouse to your work style and increase your productivity even further.

Some models can even be physically customized, with interchangeable button plates or customizable button positioning. The most productive mouse is therefore the one that best suits your activities at the PC. For this reason, don’t hesitate to try out different models before choosing a mouse.

And remember: You don’t have to be a gamer to enjoy the benefits of an MMO or MOBA mouse. Because at the end of the day, it’s all about how you can get your work done most efficiently. If that works well with a “gaming” mouse, there’s nothing wrong with it.

This article was translated from German to English and originally appeared on pcwelt.de.