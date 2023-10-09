Cherry Xtrfy M8 Wireless review: Wireless, light, and precise

At a glance Expert's Rating Pros Very good sensor

Design might take some getting used to for some users Our Verdict The Cherry Xtrfy M8 Wireless is undoubtedly a gaming mouse that even professionals should be happy with. It offers a unique combination of lightweight design, wireless connectivity, and excellent precision. The long battery life and the environmentally friendly design are further plus points.



The Cherry Xtrfy M8 Wireless is not just another wireless gaming mouse on the market. It’s been optimized specifically for esports, according to Xtrfy, and features a symmetrical shape with an ultra-slim front that’s supposed to provide a new level of control and accuracy.

Equipped with the Pixart 3395 optical sensor and Kailh GM 8.0 mouse switches, the gaming mouse is rated for 80 million clicks, according to the manufacturer. The M8 has four mouse buttons and the obligatory two-way scroll wheel.

Cherry Xtrfy M8 Wireless specs and design

The front of the M8 Wireless is so low that the key height at the front is only 4 millimeters. This allows you to bring your fingers closer to the pad for more precision with every swipe. Along with a DPI range of 400 to 26,000, though you can only change it in eight fixed increments, a polling rate of up to 1,000 hertz, and an adjustable debounce time of 2, 4, 8, or 12 milliseconds, the M8 Wireless allows for customization for optimal precision when gaming.

The Xtrfy M8 Wireless offers a virtually instantaneous wireless connection of just one millisecond and one of Pixart’s most powerful gaming sensors, the 3395. Xtrfy has evolved its wireless technology over the past few years so that professional gamers can rely on it every time. With an IPS (sensing) value of 650 and a maximum acceleration of 50G, this mouse is equipped for any fast movement and intense gaming session.

Despite its wireless design, 300mA battery, and hole-free shell, the M8 is Xtrfy’s lightest mouse. It has been designed to achieve minimal weight without compromising on durability. Weighing just 55 grams and featuring PTFE glides for smooth movement, the M8 Wireless offers a balance of lightness and robustness. Optionally, you can also equip the M8 with glass skates to further improve glide.

The Xtrfy M8 Wireless is available in five different color options: Frosty Mint, Frosty Purple, White, Black, and Xtrfy’s “Retro” color. It’s also worth mentioning that the mouse’s housing is made from 60 percent recycled plastic. The matte, textured surface finish also provides a stylish look and a comfortable hand feel.

How is the Xtrfy M8 Wireless’ battery life?

The Xtrfy M8 Wireless offers a respectable battery life of up to 75 hours per charge, so it won’t run out of puff even during long LAN parties or marathon streams. You can check the charge level by pressing the left mouse button and the side buttons simultaneously: An LED on the left side indicates the charge level in 25 percent increments using a color code.

During the short charging time of about two hours, you can continue to play thanks to the flexible charging cable (USB-C to USB-A) — if it weren’t for the unusually placed charging socket: Xtrfy integrates it on the right outside of the mouse. This often hinders handling, especially when playing responsive games.

In addition to the detachable USB-C textile cable with a length of 1.8 meters, the scope of delivery includes a USB-C to USB-A adapter and a USB-A dongle for the wireless connection.

Should you buy the Cherry Xtrfy M8 Wireless?

If you can live with the unusually placed charging socket, this mouse provides a winning combination of thoughtful design, light weight, and robust features that should have competitive gamers taking note.

This review was translated from German to English and originally appeared on pcwelt.de.