Home / Laptops
Deal

Save $100 on this chic everyday Acer laptop

This is a good option for the budget-conscious buyer.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Oct 3, 2023 7:32 am PDT
Acer Aspire 5
Image: Acer

If you’re looking for an affordable everyday laptop, you’ve come to the right place. Acer’s selling the Aspire 5 laptop for $549.99, which is a savings of $100. The steel gray color scheme is subtle but chic, especially if you’re the kind of person that doesn’t want a laptop that stands out. It also weighs just under four pounds, which means it’s light enough to travel with. The specs are good, too.

The Aspire 5 features an Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD. That’s fast enough for everyday tasks like checking e-mail, watching Netflix, browsing social media, working in Office and more. The screen is rather spacious at 15.6-inches with a resolution of 1920×1080 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The 1080p display is definitely sharp enough for day-to-day use, but I definitely wouldn’t expect the ultimate movie watching experience with vibrant colors and deep blacks.

Overall, this is a great option if you’re looking for a chic, all-around capable laptop that won’t break the bank. Don’t miss out!

Get the Aspire 5 Laptop for $549.99 at Acer

, Associate Editor

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

Recent stories by Ashley Biancuzzo:

Coupon Codes