Save $100 on this chic everyday Acer laptop

If you’re looking for an affordable everyday laptop, you’ve come to the right place. Acer’s selling the Aspire 5 laptop for $549.99, which is a savings of $100. The steel gray color scheme is subtle but chic, especially if you’re the kind of person that doesn’t want a laptop that stands out. It also weighs just under four pounds, which means it’s light enough to travel with. The specs are good, too.

The Aspire 5 features an Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD. That’s fast enough for everyday tasks like checking e-mail, watching Netflix, browsing social media, working in Office and more. The screen is rather spacious at 15.6-inches with a resolution of 1920×1080 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The 1080p display is definitely sharp enough for day-to-day use, but I definitely wouldn’t expect the ultimate movie watching experience with vibrant colors and deep blacks.

Overall, this is a great option if you’re looking for a chic, all-around capable laptop that won’t break the bank. Don’t miss out!

Get the Aspire 5 Laptop for $549.99 at Acer