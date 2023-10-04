Get more than $100 off this CompTIA training bundle — only $49.97 through 10/15

If you want to make it in the world of IT, you need to earn certifications. To do that, you must pass exams, and if it’s been a while since you studied for a big test, you’ll be grateful for The Complete 2023 CompTIA Course Super Bundle by Iducate. It’s on sale for just $50 from October 2nd through October 15th during our Deal Days savings event.

This extensive bundle (4.8/5 stars) includes training resources for 13 CompTIA certification exams, helping you learn what you need to know to pass each exam on the first try. All of the courses are taught by Iducate, one of the most trusted names in online learning. Their courses are leveraged by individuals all over the world, as well as Silicon Valley startups and Fortune 500 companies.

In this bundle, you’ll get prep materials for CompTIA’s Fundamentals+, A+, PenTest+, Security+, Cloud+, Linux+, and many more of their industry-leading certifications.

Take the next step in your IT journey. Right now, The Complete 2023 CompTIA Course Super Bundle by Iducate is on sale for 74% off $195 at just $49.97.

The Complete 2023 CompTIA Course Super Bundle by Iducate – $49.97

See Deal

Prices are subject to change.