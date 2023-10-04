Home / Accessories
Nab this 165Hz 1440p Gigabyte gaming monitor for just $280

If you’re a hardcore PC gamer, you best stick around, as we’ve got an awesome monitor deal on tap for you today. Newegg’s currently selling the Gigabyte M227Q-PRO gaming monitor for $279.99, which is a savings of $50. This 27-inch monitor is fast, sharp, and VESA wall mount compatible. Plus, according to Newegg buyers, this monitor provides great color and brightness.

The Gigabyte M27Q-PRO features a resolution of 2560×1440, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and a response time of 1ms. Given those numbers, you can expect buttery smooth gameplay as well as a crisp picture. The refresh rate and response time are particularly important when playing more intensive games, as the monitor needs to keep up with the fast-paced nature of them. For connectivity options, you’re getting two HDMI 2.0, one DisplayPort 1.4, one USB Type-C (woo!), two USB 3.0 Downstream, and one USB 3.0 Upstream.

This is a solid deal. That said, the deal expires in 17 hours as of this writing, so you better swoop in and nab it now.

