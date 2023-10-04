Windows 11’s big update is breaking AMD Radeon’s software

Microsoft’s recent AI-powered updates to Windows 11 are a big deal for the company, arguably bigger than its new Surface hardware. But as often happens, it’s having a few growing pains with some hardware and software configurations, particularly machines running AMD. According to users across several social networks, the Copilot AI program is interfering with AMD’s Adrenalin software and causing users some headaches.

Specifically, the updated version of Windows with Copilot enabled will completely reset Adrenalin’s settings on every boot, at least for some users reporting their issues on Reddit and AMD’s official forums. While this isn’t a huge problem in terms of functionality, it’s a big deal if you have meticulously adjusted settings for graphics in games and other apps. Which is a pretty common scenario for anyone who has Adrenalin installed.

As PCGamer reports, disabling Copilot with yet more third-party tools can alleviate this problem, at least for the moment. That’s assuming you even have access to Copilot (not everyone does). Even with that issue, there are plenty of features in the 2023 Windows 11 update that might make it worth the hassle. This is the sort of issue that tends to get cleared up quickly, either by Microsoft, AMD, or some combination of the two — though it’s not the only major Adrenalin bug to crop up lately.