This Samsung Galaxy Tab is $40 off during our version of Prime Day

In the world of hybrid work, we could all use some different tech to help us thrive. So, if you don’t have a tablet yet, now’s the time to get one. During our version of Prime Day, Deal Days, you can get a Grade B refurbished Samsung Galaxy Tab A for just $89.97.

Buying refurbished is a great way to get high-quality tech at bargain barrel prices. This tech has been previously owned, so it may have some cosmetic defects, but it has been returned to the factory and fixed up to run like new.

In the 2015 Galaxy Tab A’s case, that means its running a quad-core 1.2GHz processor with 1.5GB of RAM, enabling smooth multitasking and app performance no matter where you’re working. This Wi-Fi only model will get you online wherever WiFi is available while the Android OS gives you access to a host of apps and services via the Google Play Store.

Refurbished, plus Deal Days, equal big-time savings. Now through October 15, you can get a refurbished Samsung Galaxy Tab A for just $89.97 (reg. $129).

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2015) 8″ 16GB – Smoky Titanium (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) – $89.97

See Deal

Prices are subject to change.