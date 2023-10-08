Save up to $400 off office lighting with these discounted lamps

When it comes to doing your best work at home or in the office, lighting is an often overlooked consideration. Whether you’re burning the midnight oil and need some softer light, or you need to brighten things up to get going in the morning, a Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp is rated 4.2/5 stars by purchasers and a valuable asset to customize your lighting no matter what you need. During Deal Days — a sale running through October 15th — you can save a bundle on these lamps.

Each one has integrated LEDs and remote control to shuffle between more than 16 million colors and 300 multi-color effects to land the perfect lighting for your situation. The high-end, space-saving design fits elegantly in any corner of your home or office and satisfies all of your practical lighting needs.

Take advantage of these deals while you can, because Deal Days only lasts through October 15.

Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp – $57.97

See Deal

Prices are subject to change.