Acer blowout sale: Save up to $800 on laptops, monitors, and more

If you’re looking for an awesome deal on laptops or monitors, you’ve come to the right place. Acer’s annual fall sale is in full swing and we’re busting at the seams with excitement. These are serious deals on roughly 70 different Acer products, with the juiciest deals topping out at a whopping $800 off.

If you’re not sure where to begin your deal hunting journey, don’t sweat it. We went ahead and highlighted the juiciest deals we could find. From powerful gaming laptops like the Nitro series to portable, lightweight machines like the Swift X and Swift Edge, there’s something for every type of buyer. We’ve even included a couple of high refresh rate gaming monitors.

By this way, the sale starts today (October 5th) and lasts through October 19th at 10:59 AM EST.

Gaming Laptops

Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU/Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/17.4-inch 1440p display, $1,499.99 ($300 off)

Nitro 16 Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU/Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/16-inch 1200p display, $999.99 ($200 off)

Gaming Monitors

Lightweight Laptops

Swift X Laptop, Intel Core i7-1260P CPU/Intel Arc A370M GPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/16-inch 1200p display, $1,049.99 ($200 off)

Swift Edge 16 Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 6800U CPU/AMD Radeon graphics/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/16-inch 2400p display, $1,299.99 ($200 off)

Everyday Laptops

Aspire 7 Laptop, Intel Core i5-1240P CPU/Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6-inch 1080p display, $769.99 ($130 off)

Aspire 7 Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 5625U CPU/Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU/8GB RAM/256GB SSD/15.6-inch 1080p display, $699.99 ($100 off)

Budget Laptops

Aspire 3 Laptop, Intel Core i7-1255U CPU/Intel Iris Xe graphics/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6-inch 1080p display, $599.99 ($250 off)

Aspire 5 Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U CPU/Intel Iris Xe graphics/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/17.3-inch 1080p display, $599.99 ($100 off)

Everyday Monitors