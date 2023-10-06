Save $300 on this spacious 4K Samsung gaming monitor

If you’re a PC gamer, you better strap in, as I’ve unearthed a scrumptious monitor deal from the depths of the Internet. Amazon’s selling the Samsung Odyssey G70B gaming monitor for $699, which is a massive savings of $300. Not only is the screen size a spacious 32-inches, but the resolution is also 4K. I mean, there’s nothing more immersive than a big screen and a crazy sharp resolution. Let’s dive right into the specs because I’m sure you’re dying to know what’s going on inside.

The Samsung Odyssey features a resolution of 3840×2160, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and a response time of 1ms. Given those numbers, gameplay should be buttery smooth. It also has DisplayHDR 400, which is supposed to deliver deeper blacks and whiter whites. The peripheral is G-Sync compatible, which syncs up the monitor’s refresh rate with your PC’s GPU. This helps reduce any screen tearing issues. Finally, the stand the monitor sits on is adjustable, allowing you to swivel and tilt the peripheral to your heart’s content.

Bottom line? This is a fast, gorgeous, high-end monitor going for a massive discount today. Don’t miss out!

Get the Samsung Odyssey G70B gaming monitor for $699 at Amazon