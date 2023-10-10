These are the two best October Prime Day Chromebook deals on Amazon

We can’t lie: There is no perfect October Prime Day Chromebook deal on Amazon during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days. But there are two that require minimal tradeoffs, which is the next best thing.

I consider three things when shopping for a Chromebook: It needs to have 8GB of RAM to accommodate lots of open tabs and apps; it needs a large, easily readable 1080p screen, and it should have a fairly modern processor. But I’m also aware that some shoppers are looking for bargains, first, so I’m willing to concede some of these requirements.

The Lenovo 3i Chromebook, on sale for $254.99, is the Chromebook to buy if you aren’t willing to scrimp on the hardware. It’s a 2023 model, with 2021’s dual-core Celeron N4500 inside. The 3i has 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a nice big 15.6-inch 1080p display. It’s not a great sale: only 15 percent off. But it’s also the lowest price this Chromebook has been sold at all year.

If you’re bargain shopping, though, consider the $179.99 Acer Chromebook Spin 513, on sale for 36 percent off. This is more what I’m looking for in a Chromebook sale: under $200, but with solid hardware to back it up. (This deal should be live, but may arrive shortly.)

This does require a concession, though: It only has 4GB of RAM, which can limit web browsing in terms of tabs and speed. But don’t worry about the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c inside of it, or the 13.3-inch 1080p screen. The lowest price this year on the Spin 513 has previously been $249.99, so you’re saving a bundle.

And did we mention that the Chromebook Spin 514 (not the 513, but close!) is the top pick in our list of the best Chromebooks?

Would I love Amazon to sell the Lenovo 3i for the Spin 513’s price? Sure. But if you’re looking for the best Chromebook deal on Amazon during its Prime Big Deal days, one of these two fits the bill. (And if they don’t, consider our other October Prime Day Chromebook deals instead.)

This story was updated at 12:12 AM on Oct. 10 with updated information.