Anker’s USB-C hub is Amazon’s best October Prime Day hub deal

If you’re looking to buy a USB-C hub or dongle during Amazon’s October Prime Day sale, we’d say the best available sale on Amazon is the Anker 565, which is on sale for half off.

Editor’s Note: If the Anker hub isn’t on sale, it should be shortly. Check back if the sale isn’t live yet.

Let’s face it: If you’re comparing the Anker 565, on sale for $49.99, with our list of the best USB-C hubs and dongles, you might find something closer to your exact needs. But you’ll note there that we consider Anker’s 7-in-1 hub the best of that bunch, and that this Anker 565 is the more robust 11-in-1 model — which now isn’t that much more.

What we like about this hub is the display flexibility. It allows you the choice of either using your existing HDMI or DisplayPort cable. (Cables cost about $15, so you don’t want to invest extra if you can help it.) Remember, simple hubs like this work well with either two 1080p displays or a single 4K monitor, albeit at 30Hz.

The Anker 565 also supports two legacy 480Mbps USB-A ports for mice, printers, and keyboard; two 10Gbps USB-C ports for external storage; and microSD/SD card slots, plus Ethernet and an audio jack.

We haven’t tested this model ourselves. And you’ll need Amazon Prime to get the sale, too. But based on what we’ve seen with other Anker products — and the hub’s 18-month warranty — we can recommend it as the best of our ongoing list of October Prime Day deals on USB-C hubs, dongles, and Thunderbolt docks.

