Score a clean-it-all Roomba smartvac for 50% off during Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here and ready to roll, which means we’re seeing loads of awesome deals crop up all over the place. If you need a little help keeping your house nice and tidy, you better stick around, as we’ve got a fantastic deal for you today. Amazon’s selling the iRobot Roomba i4 robot vacuum for $199.99, which is 50 percent off of the original $399.99 price. This robot vacuum is designed specifically for pet hair as well as carpet and hard floors.

The iRobot Rooma i4 features dual multi-surface rubber brushes and a battery life of up to 75 minutes. The brushes are unique, as they’re designed to adjust to various floor types. The vacuum will also clean in straight lines back and forth, avoiding furniture or the occasional house cat. You can even start your cleaning sessions with your voice, as it’s compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Finally, it has cliff detect technology, which means it shouldn’t go careening down your staircase. This happened to me once with my old robot vacuum and I’ve yet to recover!

This is a great deal, but I suspect it won’t last long. Get it now.

