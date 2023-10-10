Alienware’s spectacular OLED gaming monitor has never been cheaper

While Amazon is busy trying to turn every day on the calendar into Prime Day, retailers around the web aren’t resting on their haunches. Take Dell, for instance: Today you can find a fantastic deal on the Alienware AW3423DWF, the 34-inch OLED ultrawide that’s one of PCWorld’s favorite monitors around. This model swaps out the Nvidia G-Sync for AMD’s FreeSync, but is otherwise identical to our best gaming monitor pick. And today it’s just $799.99, matching its best discount ever.

At a penny under one grand, the Alienware AW3423DWF is already the best deal around for a desirable OLED ultrawide in the popular 3440×1440 resolution at its usual price. With this massive 20 percent discount, it’s cheaper than most of the 27-inch options on the market. And with a 165Hz refresh rate (just 10Hz slower than the Nvidia version) and .1ms response time, it can keep up with just about anything your gaming PC can throw at it.

The monitor includes an HDMI 2.0 port and double DisplayPort 1.4 inputs, as well as four standard USB 3.2 ports. The lack of USB-C is a bit of a bummer (though it does come with a USB-C-to-DisplayPort adapter for laptops), but this is definitely a screen designed to accompany a desktop machine. On that note, check the VESA mount — it should fit great into your existing multi-monitor setup.

Though Dell is obviously trying to get a few eyeballs as people are shopping for Amazon’s October Prime Big Deal Days, there’s no indication of how long this deal will last. Get an order in quickly if you’re sure you want one. For more monitor discounts today and tomorrow, check out PCWorld’s roundup of Prime Day display deals.

