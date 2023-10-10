Norton 360, our favorite antivirus, is a ludicrous 75% off for Prime Day

The best Windows antivirus we’ve tested is available for a ludicrously affordable price during Amazon’s October Prime Days.

Norton 360 Premium has dominated our roundup of the best Windows AV for years now and during Prime Big Deal Days on October 10 and 11, you can score it for just $24.99 – a whopping $75 off the usual $99.99 price.

This deal lets you install Norton 360 Premium on up to 10 devices, which means Windows, Mac, iPhones, and Android are all supported. In addition to Norton’s top-notch antivirus software, this security suite offers a secure VPN for staying safe while traveling, cloud backup for your PC, dark web monitoring for your personal info, protection against ransomware and phishing attacks, and more.

Your Norton subscription will automatically renew at the full $99 price a year from now, but you can hop into your Norton account to cancel the renewal at any time if you want.

This is one heck of a deal, but you need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to claim it. Here’s how to get Amazon Prime for free during Big Deal Days.

Get Norton 360 Premium for $24.99 at Amazon