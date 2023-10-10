Nab this flexible Asus laptop for under $500 this Prime Day

If you’re on the hunt for a reliable laptop with a sharp display, you’re in luck. For Prime Day, Amazon’s selling the Asus Vivobook for $489.99, which is a savings of $110. This laptop features decent internal components, a fingerprint sensor, and a slick-looking design. You can even lie it flat on any surface, as the screen bends back 180 degrees. It also weighs just a little over four pounds, which means it’s travel-friendly.

The Asus Vivobook comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. In other words, it should be powerful enough to handle office work as well as everyday tasks like watching Netflix and checking e-mail. The display is just plain lovely with a resolution of 1920×1200 and an aspect ratio of 16:10. The taller display makes scrolling through documents and web pages much easier. Plus, the 1200p resolution is sharp and pixel-packed, which is great for a sub-$500 machine.

This is one heck of a deal, but you need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to claim it. Here’s how to get Amazon Prime for free during Big Deal Days.

Get the Asus VivoBook laptop for $489.99 at Amazon