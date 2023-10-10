This 1080p Acer laptop for just $250 is a killer Prime Day deal

If you’re looking to pick up an inexpensive laptop this Prime Day, you’ve come to the right place. Amazon’s selling the Acer Aspire 3 laptop for just $249.99, which is 24 percent off of the original $329.99 price. That’s positively bananas, especially for a laptop with a 1080p display. The Aspire weighs just under four pounds as well, which is great for those who travel often. Acer claims it has up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge. If that’s true, that’s a decent result, definitely more than a full work day.

The Acer Aspire 3 features an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage. That’s plenty of oomph for watching YouTube, browsing social media, checking email, and so on. The 15.6-inch display has a 1920×1080 resolution and narrow bezels. Also, just so you’re aware, this machine only runs apps in the Windows Store (that means no Chrome or Steam). That said, swapping out of Windows 11 S Mode is easy, we’ve even written up a helpful guide on how to do it.

This is a good laptop, especially for the delightfully low price of $249.99. Don’t miss out.

Get the Acer Aspire 3 for $249.99 at Amazon