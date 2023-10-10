Samsung’s excellent T7 Shield is 50% off for October Prime Day

We love the Samsung T7 Shield for its performance, even if it’s been supplanted in raw speed by other external SSDs. And right now you can get it for as much as 50 percent off—during Amazon’s October Prime Day sale, you can pick up the 1TB version for $80.

While just a few dollars shy of the rock-bottom pricing during Amazon’s summer Prime Day event, this is still a solid deal. The bigger the drive you want, the better the discount, too. The 2TB and 4TB versions ($100 and $200, respectively) have tumbled to their lowest cost ever.

With an IP65 rating, the T7 Shield stands up better against water spray and particulates. So, while you can find faster options (like the Crucial X9 Pro, our current best pick overall for external SSDs), this is a better choice if you work out in the field.

If you like this hot deal, don’t wait too long—Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Day event ends tomorrow. You can also check out more SSD options, including internal drives, in our roundup of the best Prime Day SSD and storage deals.

Get the 4TB Samsung T7 Shield for $200 at Amazon