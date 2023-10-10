Deal

Samsung’s best SSDs are all on deep discount for Prime Day

A few deals are the best we've ever seen for Samsung drives.
Senior Editor, PCWorld Oct 10, 2023 11:27 am PDT
samsung SSD drives
Image: Samsung

Samsung’s well-known for its SSDs, and for good reason—its drives are almost always near the top (if not the top) in benchmark results. Prices have already been falling all year on storage, including these best-in-class drives, too. Add Amazon Prime Day to the mix (it’s back again for the fall), and savings on select models and capacities are absolutely juicy right now.

Need an internal drive? If it’s a 2.5-inch SATA SSD, check out the 1TB Samsung 870 EVO ($50) or the whopping 8TB Samsung 870 QVO ($320, an all-time low). For something faster, you can peep M.2 PCIe Gen 4 drives like the 1TB Samsung 980 Pro ($50), or 2TB Samsung 990 Pro ($130, includes heatsink).

Meanwhile, if you’re in the market for an external drive, the rugged Samsung T7 Shield has tumbled in price once again, too. You can snag the 1TB version for $80 (or 50 percent off!), or the 2TB and 4TB versions ($100 and $200, respectively) for their best prices yet. With an IP65 rating, these particular external SSDs hold up against particulates than some of our other top picks, which makes it a good choice while out in the field.

One big difference in the SSD deals during this fall Prime Day event is that fewer options are on sale. So only select capacities are available at deep discount. To make sure you’re getting a bargain, you’ll have to stick to our carefully curated list of deals. If you don’t see any Samsung models you like, hop over to our roundup of the best Prime Day SSD and storage deals for excellent alternatives.

Alaina Yee is PCWorld's resident bargain hunter—when she's not covering software, PC building, and more, she's scouring for the best tech deals. Previously her work has appeared in PC Gamer, IGN, Maximum PC, and Official Xbox Magazine. You can find her on Twitter at @morphingball.

