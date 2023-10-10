Samsung’s best SSDs are all on deep discount for Prime Day

Samsung’s well-known for its SSDs, and for good reason—its drives are almost always near the top (if not the top) in benchmark results. Prices have already been falling all year on storage, including these best-in-class drives, too. Add Amazon Prime Day to the mix (it’s back again for the fall), and savings on select models and capacities are absolutely juicy right now.

Need an internal drive? If it’s a 2.5-inch SATA SSD, check out the 1TB Samsung 870 EVO ($50) or the whopping 8TB Samsung 870 QVO ($320, an all-time low). For something faster, you can peep M.2 PCIe Gen 4 drives like the 1TB Samsung 980 Pro ($50), or 2TB Samsung 990 Pro ($130, includes heatsink).

Meanwhile, if you’re in the market for an external drive, the rugged Samsung T7 Shield has tumbled in price once again, too. You can snag the 1TB version for $80 (or 50 percent off!), or the 2TB and 4TB versions ($100 and $200, respectively) for their best prices yet. With an IP65 rating, these particular external SSDs hold up against particulates than some of our other top picks, which makes it a good choice while out in the field.

One big difference in the SSD deals during this fall Prime Day event is that fewer options are on sale. So only select capacities are available at deep discount. To make sure you’re getting a bargain, you’ll have to stick to our carefully curated list of deals. If you don’t see any Samsung models you like, hop over to our roundup of the best Prime Day SSD and storage deals for excellent alternatives.