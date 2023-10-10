We adore Crucial’s blazing-fast portable SSDs. Now they’re up to 67% off

Crucial may not have the star power of Samsung, but it’s also produced winning SSDs through the years. Take the Crucial X9 Pro, for example—it snagged our recommendation as the best external SSD overall back in August, supplanting Samsung’s T7 Shield. And right now during Amazon’s October Prime Day sales, you can pick one up at its lowest price yet again.

The biggest discount is on the 2TB model, down to $110 (31 percent off). But you can also grab the 1TB and 4TB versions at their best prices ($70 and $216, respectively), though the overall reductions are much lighter.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking to save more cash—or pick up a faster drive—you’ve got options. For example, if you want the faster Crucial X10 Pro, the 2TB version is at an all-time low of $122, or 42 percent off. It’s the only good price among the available capacities, though. On the flip side, the more affordable Crucial X8 (still plenty zippy in its own right) has hit new all-time low prices across the board. The biggest drop is on the $160 4TB model with a 67 percent discount. You can also pick up the 1TB version for $48 or 2TB version for $80.

If for some reason you need a more rugged external SSD, the Samsung T7 Shield is also on sale right now. You can snag the 1TB version for $80, 2TB model for $100, and 4TB edition for $200, or their best prices yet. With an IP65 rating, these models hold up against particulates better, which makes it a good choice while out in the field.

Still looking for more storage options? Be sure to check out our roundup of the best Prime Day SSD and storage deals, which also covers internal SSD and hard disk drives on sale right now. Don’t wait too long to pull the trigger, either—though the discounts last through tomorrow, the best deals can sell out before then.