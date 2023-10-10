My favorite surge protector is finally under $20 again on Prime Day

Surge protectors may not be flashy purchases, but they’re pretty key for an easy, clean setup of your tech. But since the pandemic hit, my favorite model generally stays close to its MSRP—seeing this 12-outlet Belkin power strip below $20 has been a rarity. Not today, though. During Amazon’s fall Prime Day event, it’s finally squeaked below that threshold. Which means it’s time for me to pick up a few more.

I like this surge protector for multiple reasons—it offers a reasonable amount of protection (3,900 joules), isn’t too bulky, and has a good layout. That last point is really the biggest reason why I have so many littered around my home. Too many things I own use wall warts, and “Outlet Tetris” is a game I hate playing. It also has a flat plug and a long cable, which helps with both cable routing and sticking it somewhere discreet.

In the before times, you could pick one up for about $15 on sale semi-regularly, but that dried up once everyone hunkered down at home. So while the current sale price of $19.99 (which really makes it $20) isn’t as good, it’s still a few bucks cheaper than the typical discounted price over the past few years.

You can find other decent alternatives to this surge protector—since I pledged my allegiance to this Belkin model, Anker has since come out with a 12-outlet surge protector with more generous spacing for thicker plugs. But that’s still hovering above the $20 mark, and its surge protection rating is lower (2100 joules). I’ve also tried an Amazon Basics model, but it has an insanely bright LED indicator for the surge protection status. It actually kept me up at night—I had to swap around my power strips and get one of my Belkins in the bedroom instead.

Anyway, even though I’ve got a whole brood of Belkin surge protectors at my place, I’ve still been making plans for more, and with this Prime Day sale, I can finally pull the trigger. Not only does my parents’ entertainment system need more available outlets, but I could use at least one more spare. I may collect tech gear like some people do stamps. Ahem.

Belkin power strip surge protector for $19.99