My favorite portable USB battery is on sale for 30% off

As a desktop-first guy, there aren’t many mobile gadgets that I love without reservation. But this little battery is one of them. It looks like a fairly standard 10,000mAh charger with the usual features at first glance. But not only does it include USB-C, microUSB, and Lightning cables right on the body, you can recharge it by plugging directly into a U.S. wall socket. It’s a fantastically efficient design, and you can get it with a sweet 30 percent discount for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days.

On top of being able to charge your phone, tablet, headphones, or just about any other gadget without needing any extra cables, the battery comes with an LCD display showing its current charge, which is much handier than the older dot-based indicators. The battery can fully charge my iPad Air, or my phone about 1.5 times before running dry. With a maximum output of 15 watts, it should be able to rapid charge most phones and tablets. And if you have proprietary cables for anything, the body has standard USB-C and USB-A ports, too.

The battery is another whitebox design that seems to be sold by a dozen different importers at once, but at just $27.99 with the discount, this is the cheapest listing I’ve been able to find. At the time of writing there’s also a 15 percent checkbox coupon, bringing the final price down to just $23.79.

Get the VRURC Portable Charge and AC Wall Plug for just $27.99