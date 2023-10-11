Prime Day deal: Get Havit’s mechanical gaming keyboard for just $35

If you’re looking for a good deal on a mechanical keyboard this Prime Day, you’re in luck. Amazon’s selling the Havit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for just $34.39, which is 31 percent off of the original $49.99 price. We actually reviewed this keyboard back in March, but only gave it three out of five stars due to a somewhat awkward layout. That said, for a budget keyboard, it’s an excellent value and well worth considering. According to our reviewer, it provides a “good typing experience” as well as “upgraded PBT keycaps.” PBT keycaps, by the way, are considered to be more durable than the ABS variety.

The Havit features 89 keys, mechanical red switches, and a compact number pad. The red switches are great for gaming or typing and, according to Amazon buyers, are relatively quiet. The keyboard itself is smaller in size, which should free up some precious desk space. The one con that seems to trip people up is the wacky layout. According to our reviewer, the 10-key area (the number pad) “omits the -,+, and Enter keys on the right side.” It also eliminates the * keys, which is plain weird. However, unless you’re doing a great deal of data entry, it shouldn’t impact everyday users that much.

Despite the weird 10-key area, we said the Havit mechanical keyboard is an “undeniably good value,” as the typing experience hits higher than its low price. That goes doubly so with this killer Prime Day discount in tow.

Get the Havit mechanical keyboard for $34.39 at Amazon