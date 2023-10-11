Amazon’s delightful Eero WI-Fi router is just $45 for October Prime Day

Many of us pay a router rental fee to our internet suppliers month-in and month-out, and the cost can seriously add up over time. Opting to use your own router can not only get you more advanced features, but also save you money – especially with this killer October Prime Day deal. Amazon is selling its delightful Eero mesh router for just $45 through the end of the night, a massive 36 percent savings.

Eero routers offer dead-simple app-based setup, insight and control into what’s happening on your network, guest networks, Wi-Fi scheduling, and compatibility with both Amazon Alexa and Apple Home devices. It’s a huge step up over the cheap routers most ISPs provide.

This single Eero router provides up to 1,500 square feet of coverage. If you need to blanket a larger area with Wi-Fi – or you’re battling with Wi-Fi dead spots in weird corners of your home – you can buy multiple units that will all work together seamlessly using Eero’s TrueMesh networking technology. Amazon’s also offering a trio of Eero mesh routers for $127 during October Prime Day, a whopping $88 discount over the usual price.

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of this and other Prime Big Deal Days discounts, however. Here’s how to get Amazon Prime for free for 30 days.

Get an Eero mesh Wi-Fi router for $45 on Amazon