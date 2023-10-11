Nab this RTX-powered MSI gaming laptop for just $800 on Prime Day

Gamers, listen up! Amazon’s selling the MSI Thin GF63 gaming laptop for just $799.99, which is 20 percent off of the original $999.99 price. That’s a phenomenal price for a laptop with an RTX 4050 inside. Not only are you getting a decent amount of graphics firepower, but you’re also getting a machine with a decent cooling system — two fans and six heat pipes to be exact. Cooling is majorly important, especially if you’re playing intensive titles.

The MSI Thin GF63 comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. In other words, this machine is capable of handling most games on the Medium or High graphics preset, or you can push things even harder in games that supported Nvidia’s vaunted DLSS upscaling technology. Gameplay should be nice and smooth thanks to the 15.6-inch display’s 1920×1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. According to Amazon buyers, it’s an incredibly fast and powerful rig.

Amazon Prime Day ends at midnight so you better swoop in and take advantage of this deal now before it vanishes into the nether. You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of this and other Prime Big Deal Days discounts, however. Here’s how to get Amazon Prime for free for 30 days.

