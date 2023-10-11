Prime Day deal: This $50 PNY flash drive is basically an SSD in your pocket

Sure, cloud storage is nice and all, but when it comes to moving large files quickly and easily, nothing beats the good ol’ fashioned sneakernet. Enter this stunner of a deal: Amazon is selling PNY’s high-speed 512GB Pro Elite V2 flash drive for just $50 during its October Prime Days blowout, a massive savings off its usual $75 price. It’s a deal I personally plan to take advantage of before the deals end at midnight.

“But why would you spend $50 on a flash drive?” you may ask. Well, dear hypothetical wondering mind, it’s because the PNY Elite Pro V2 flash drive is basically an SSD you carry around in your pocket. Not only does it come with that massive 512GB capacity, but thanks to its internal hardware and USB 3.2 support, this pint-sized powerhouse transfers data at blistering 600MB/s read and 500MB/s speeds. That matches the fastest SATA SSDs. Whoa.

If you want to really push the portable limits, Amazon’s also selling the 1TB PNY Pro Elite V2 for $89.99, an even bigger savings from its usual $130.

You need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to seize these Big Deals Days discounts though. Here’s how to get Amazon Prime free for 30 days if you aren’t already signed up.

Get PNY's 512GB Pro Elite V2 flash drive for $50